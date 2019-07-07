Reviewing Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC)’s and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy Co. 67 2.55 N/A 6.96 9.77 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.65 N/A 0.99 3.52

Table 1 highlights Cimarex Energy Co. and Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Laredo Petroleum Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Cimarex Energy Co. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Cimarex Energy Co. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Laredo Petroleum Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cimarex Energy Co. and Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy Co. 0.00% 21.8% 11.5% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.28 beta means Cimarex Energy Co.’s volatility is 28.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Laredo Petroleum Inc. on the other hand, has 1.34 beta which makes it 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cimarex Energy Co. and Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy Co. 0 3 5 2.63 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0 4 0 2.00

Cimarex Energy Co. has a 55.17% upside potential and an average price target of $91.75. Meanwhile, Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 71.82%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Laredo Petroleum Inc. is looking more favorable than Cimarex Energy Co., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of Cimarex Energy Co. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Cimarex Energy Co.’s shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cimarex Energy Co. 1.07% -2.27% -8.48% -24.7% -29.83% 10.32% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.87% 11.15% -7.92% -37.68% -64.96% -3.59%

For the past year Cimarex Energy Co. has 10.32% stronger performance while Laredo Petroleum Inc. has -3.59% weaker performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Cimarex Energy Co. beats Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.