Reviewing CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT)’s and STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG)’s results

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) and STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG) compete with each other in the REIT – Industrial sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust Corporation 19 5.47 N/A 6.04 3.37 STAG Industrial Inc. 29 9.97 N/A 0.60 49.70

Table 1 highlights CIM Commercial Trust Corporation and STAG Industrial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. STAG Industrial Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CIM Commercial Trust Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than STAG Industrial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust Corporation 0.00% 62.8% 20.8% STAG Industrial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.11 beta indicates that CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is 89.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. STAG Industrial Inc.’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.91 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Corporation and STAG Industrial Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 STAG Industrial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of STAG Industrial Inc. is $32, which is potential 8.99% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CIM Commercial Trust Corporation and STAG Industrial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.6% and 84.1% respectively. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation’s share held by insiders are 89.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of STAG Industrial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIM Commercial Trust Corporation 1.65% -1.78% 9.57% 17.13% 32.77% 34.26% STAG Industrial Inc. -1.95% -1.39% 0.92% 8.19% 10.77% 19.45%

For the past year CIM Commercial Trust Corporation was more bullish than STAG Industrial Inc.

Summary

STAG Industrial Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors CIM Commercial Trust Corporation.

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It also engages in lending activities. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation was founded in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation operates as a subsidiary of CIM Group, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. was founded on July 21, 2010 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.