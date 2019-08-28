Reviewing CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Industrial companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation has 6.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 68.62% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand CIM Commercial Trust Corporation has 89.8% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.01% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have CIM Commercial Trust Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust Corporation 0.00% 62.80% 20.80% Industry Average 8.96% 24.76% 5.21%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting CIM Commercial Trust Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust Corporation N/A 20 3.37 Industry Average 58.06M 648.34M 137.22

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.71 1.45 2.53

As a group, REIT – Industrial companies have a potential upside of 28.66%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CIM Commercial Trust Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIM Commercial Trust Corporation 1.65% -1.78% 9.57% 17.13% 32.77% 34.26% Industry Average 1.43% 3.17% 6.84% 17.07% 31.01% 29.92%

For the past year CIM Commercial Trust Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation has a beta of 0.11 and its 89.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, CIM Commercial Trust Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.59 which is 40.78% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It also engages in lending activities. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation was founded in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation operates as a subsidiary of CIM Group, Inc.