Reviewing Ciena Corporation (CIEN)’s and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)’s results

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciena Corporation 40 1.78 N/A 1.28 35.33 RigNet Inc. 10 0.67 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ciena Corporation and RigNet Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciena Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 5.5% RigNet Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -26.9%

Risk and Volatility

Ciena Corporation has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, RigNet Inc. has a 1.71 beta which is 71.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ciena Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, RigNet Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Ciena Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to RigNet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ciena Corporation and RigNet Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciena Corporation 0 2 9 2.82 RigNet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ciena Corporation’s upside potential is 21.59% at a $49 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.5% of Ciena Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 88% of RigNet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.5% of Ciena Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of RigNet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35% RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93%

For the past year Ciena Corporation had bullish trend while RigNet Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ciena Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors RigNet Inc.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.