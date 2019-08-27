Reviewing Ciena Corporation (CIEN)’s and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)’s results

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciena Corporation 40 1.86 N/A 1.28 35.33 Radware Ltd. 25 4.79 N/A 0.37 70.53

In table 1 we can see Ciena Corporation and Radware Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Radware Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Ciena Corporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ciena Corporation is currently more affordable than Radware Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ciena Corporation and Radware Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciena Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 5.5% Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

Ciena Corporation has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Radware Ltd.’s 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

Ciena Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Radware Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ciena Corporation and Radware Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciena Corporation 0 4 10 2.71 Radware Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Ciena Corporation is $47.29, with potential upside of 17.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.5% of Ciena Corporation shares and 73.3% of Radware Ltd. shares. 1.5% are Ciena Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% are Radware Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35% Radware Ltd. 5.48% 6.72% 5.73% 10.24% 0.08% 16.16%

For the past year Ciena Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Radware Ltd.

Summary

Ciena Corporation beats Radware Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.