Reviewing Ciena Corporation (CIEN)’s and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM)’s results

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciena Corporation 40 1.89 N/A 1.28 35.33 Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.66 N/A -4.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ciena Corporation and Cool Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ciena Corporation and Cool Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciena Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 5.5% Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -132.4%

Volatility and Risk

Ciena Corporation has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cool Holdings Inc. has a 1.29 beta which is 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ciena Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cool Holdings Inc. are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. Ciena Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cool Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ciena Corporation and Cool Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciena Corporation 0 3 11 2.79 Cool Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$48.07 is Ciena Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 17.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ciena Corporation and Cool Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.5% and 5.1%. Ciena Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 10% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35% Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61%

For the past year Ciena Corporation has 33.35% stronger performance while Cool Holdings Inc. has -3.61% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Ciena Corporation beats Cool Holdings Inc.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.