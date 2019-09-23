Reviewing Ciena Corporation (CIEN)’s and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciena Corporation 40 1.75 N/A 1.28 35.33 Cambium Networks Corporation 10 0.97 N/A 0.02 600.62

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ciena Corporation and Cambium Networks Corporation. Cambium Networks Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ciena Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Ciena Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cambium Networks Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciena Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 5.5% Cambium Networks Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ciena Corporation are 2.8 and 2.4. Competitively, Cambium Networks Corporation has 1.5 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ciena Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambium Networks Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Ciena Corporation and Cambium Networks Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciena Corporation 0 2 8 2.80 Cambium Networks Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Ciena Corporation’s upside potential is 24.81% at a $49.4 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Cambium Networks Corporation is $13.38, which is potential 36.39% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cambium Networks Corporation looks more robust than Ciena Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.5% of Ciena Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 75% of Cambium Networks Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Ciena Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Cambium Networks Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35% Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93%

For the past year Ciena Corporation had bullish trend while Cambium Networks Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Ciena Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Cambium Networks Corporation.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.