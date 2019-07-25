Reviewing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s results

Both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.1 shows that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 2.62 beta and it is 162.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.9. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 551.52% at a $10.75 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is $6.5, which is potential 15.25% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 41.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.