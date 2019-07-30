Reviewing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s results

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Demonstrates Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 593.55% and an $10.75 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 612.86%. The information presented earlier suggests that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Cidara Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.26% are Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.