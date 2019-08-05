Reviewing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s results

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 50 17.35 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.17. In other hand, REGENXBIO Inc. has beta of 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.2. REGENXBIO Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $10.75, and a 708.27% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.