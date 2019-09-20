Reviewing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 18.6 and 18.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 268.42%. On the other hand, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 36.25% and its average target price is $27.25. The information presented earlier suggests that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 59.9%. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -39.57% weaker performance while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.