Reviewing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 18.11M -2.66 0.00 Merus N.V. 17 0.00 7.76M -1.07 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 1,021,778,379.60% -108.5% -80.6% Merus N.V. 44,985,507.25% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Merus N.V. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Merus N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 260.82% at a $7 consensus price target. On the other hand, Merus N.V.’s potential upside is 27.26% and its consensus price target is $23.25. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Merus N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 65.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -39.57% weaker performance while Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.