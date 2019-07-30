Reviewing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s results

We are comparing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 19 1222.48 N/A -3.15 0.00

Demonstrates Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00

$10.75 is Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 563.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.1% and 26.5%. Insiders owned 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 19.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.