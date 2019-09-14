Reviewing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.50% -80.60% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

With consensus price target of $7, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a potential upside of 228.64%. The rivals have a potential upside of 150.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -39.57% weaker performance while Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.17 shows that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors beat Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.