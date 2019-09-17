Reviewing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s results

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.17. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.