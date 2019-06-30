Reviewing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 8 18.72 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.1 beta indicates that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 110.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Cytokinetics Incorporated on the other hand, has 2.01 beta which makes it 101.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is $10.75, with potential upside of 539.88%. Cytokinetics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $15 average target price and a 33.33% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Cytokinetics Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77% Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -12.77% weaker performance while Cytokinetics Incorporated has 68.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.