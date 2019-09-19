Reviewing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s results

Both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Risk and Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.17 beta, while its volatility is 117.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation is 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 37.6%. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than ContraFect Corporation.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.