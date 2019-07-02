Reviewing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s results

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 24.48 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.1 and its 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Chimerix Inc.’s 1.43 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. has 13.6 and 13.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 551.52% and an $10.75 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Chimerix Inc. is $3.5, which is potential -16.86% downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Chimerix Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Chimerix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77% Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.