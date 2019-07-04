Reviewing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s results

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 12.39 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.1 beta means Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 110.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 551.52% upside potential and an average price target of $10.75. Competitively the consensus price target of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $22.25, which is potential 150.28% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than ChemoCentryx Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.1% and 52.8%. About 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77% ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ChemoCentryx Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.