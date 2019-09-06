Reviewing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s results

This is a contrast between Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.17 shows that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BioTime Inc.’s 181.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, BioTime Inc. has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioTime Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $11, and a 404.59% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.7% of BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.9% are BioTime Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while BioTime Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BioTime Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.