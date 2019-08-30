Reviewing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.68 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.17 shows that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.75, and a 539.88% upside potential. Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.4, while its potential upside is 72.49%. The data provided earlier shows that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 60.9%. Insiders owned 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.