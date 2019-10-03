Reviewing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 17.90M -2.66 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 28 0.00 42.37M -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 988,458,777.40% -108.5% -80.6% Avid Bioservices Inc. 152,245,777.94% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. About 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -39.57% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.