Reviewing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s results

Both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 21.71 N/A -8.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility & Risk

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.1 beta, while its volatility is 110.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aravive Inc. has beta of 2.44 which is 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aravive Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Aravive Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.75 is Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 559.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.