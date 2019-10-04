Reviewing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 17.90M -2.66 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 0.00 10.18M -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 980,660,713.31% -108.5% -80.6% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 357,381,077.76% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 57.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.