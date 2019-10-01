Reviewing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

Both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 17.90M -2.66 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 2 0.00 3.28M -8.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 1,009,930,038.37% -108.5% -80.6% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 134,283,140.92% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 250.88% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7. Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 421.74%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has 23.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.