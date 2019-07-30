Reviewing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s results

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243%

Volatility & Risk

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.1 and its 110.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is $10.75, with potential upside of 616.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.1% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.