Reviewing Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY)’s and Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s results

We are comparing Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) and Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 22 1.06 N/A 0.33 72.77 Texas Roadhouse Inc. 58 1.49 N/A 2.14 25.83

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Texas Roadhouse Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Chuy’s Holdings Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. and Texas Roadhouse Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.7% Texas Roadhouse Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 10.2%

Volatility & Risk

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.15 beta. Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s 0.6 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Texas Roadhouse Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Texas Roadhouse Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Chuy’s Holdings Inc. and Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Texas Roadhouse Inc. 0 5 2 2.29

The downside potential is -19.29% for Chuy’s Holdings Inc. with average target price of $21. Competitively Texas Roadhouse Inc. has a consensus target price of $64.88, with potential upside of 21.00%. The results provided earlier shows that Texas Roadhouse Inc. appears more favorable than Chuy’s Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. and Texas Roadhouse Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 89.8%. About 1% of Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Texas Roadhouse Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 1.07% 5.86% 18.25% 6.68% -26.32% 33.31% Texas Roadhouse Inc. 1.81% 3.95% 5.44% -10.53% -16.43% -7.49%

For the past year Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has 33.31% stronger performance while Texas Roadhouse Inc. has -7.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.