Reviewing Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)’s and PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS)’s results

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) and PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) have been rivals in the Gaming Activities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Downs Incorporated 101 4.07 N/A 4.41 27.13 PlayAGS Inc. 22 1.32 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Churchill Downs Incorporated and PlayAGS Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Downs Incorporated 0.00% 38.4% 9.6% PlayAGS Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -1.6%

Liquidity

Churchill Downs Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, PlayAGS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. PlayAGS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Churchill Downs Incorporated and PlayAGS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Downs Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 PlayAGS Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -11.52% for Churchill Downs Incorporated with average target price of $106.5. Competitively the average target price of PlayAGS Inc. is $35, which is potential 217.89% upside. The results provided earlier shows that PlayAGS Inc. appears more favorable than Churchill Downs Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.1% of Churchill Downs Incorporated shares and 86.7% of PlayAGS Inc. shares. Churchill Downs Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of PlayAGS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Churchill Downs Incorporated -1.1% 2.77% 20.61% 31.3% 27.4% 47.15% PlayAGS Inc. -2.34% -4.53% -22.19% -24.02% -32.52% -18.43%

For the past year Churchill Downs Incorporated has 47.15% stronger performance while PlayAGS Inc. has -18.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Churchill Downs Incorporated beats on 7 of the 10 factors PlayAGS Inc.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, and Other Investments segments. The company operates racing facilities, such as Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 10 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida. It also operates five casinos, which provides brick-and-mortar real-money casino gaming services with approximately 9,030 gaming positions; and operates 2 hotels. In addition, the company through TwinSpires.com operates mobile and online wagering business; and offers streaming video of live horse races, replays, and an assortment of racing and handicapping information. Further, it offers reports, statistical information, handicapping information, pedigrees, and other data for the thoroughbred horse industry. Additionally, the company produces and distributes social casino, casual and mid-core free-to-play, and premium paid games for PC, Mac, and mobile devices. It also manufactures and operates pari-mutuel wagering systems for racetracks, OTBs, and other pari-mutuel wagering businesses; and provides totalisator and Internet-based interactive gaming services, as well as operates a multimedia poker periodical. Churchill Downs Incorporated was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

PlayAGS, Inc. designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform. The Table Products segment provides table products, side-bets, and table technology related to blackjack, poker, baccarat, craps, and roulette, as well as ancillary table products. Its brands include In-Bet, Buster Blackjack, Double Draw Poker, and Criss Cross Poker. The Interactive segment offers social gaming products through its mobile apps, Lucky Play Casino and Vegas Fever. It serves Class II Native American and Mexican gaming jurisdictions, and Class III Native American, commercial, and charity jurisdictions. The company was formerly known as AP Gaming Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to PlayAGS, Inc. in December 2017. PlayAGS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.