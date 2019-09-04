Reviewing Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)’s and Its Competitors results

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) is a company in the Gaming Activities industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Churchill Downs Incorporated has 74.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 61.23% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.7% of Churchill Downs Incorporated shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.29% of all Gaming Activities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Churchill Downs Incorporated and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Downs Incorporated 0.00% 38.40% 9.60% Industry Average 16.69% 54.18% 4.80%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Churchill Downs Incorporated and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Downs Incorporated N/A 104 27.13 Industry Average 43.48M 260.52M 32.79

Churchill Downs Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Churchill Downs Incorporated is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Churchill Downs Incorporated and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Downs Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.17

$108 is the average target price of Churchill Downs Incorporated, with a potential downside of -11.99%. As a group, Gaming Activities companies have a potential upside of 81.36%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Churchill Downs Incorporated and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Churchill Downs Incorporated -1.1% 2.77% 20.61% 31.3% 27.4% 47.15% Industry Average 4.96% 4.25% 13.29% 42.89% 37.69% 61.67%

For the past year Churchill Downs Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Churchill Downs Incorporated are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Churchill Downs Incorporated’s rivals have 1.74 and 1.63 for Current and Quick Ratio. Churchill Downs Incorporated’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Volatility & Risk

Churchill Downs Incorporated is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.23. In other hand, Churchill Downs Incorporated’s rivals have beta of 1.30 which is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Churchill Downs Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Churchill Downs Incorporated’s peers beat Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, and Other Investments segments. The company operates racing facilities, such as Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 10 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida. It also operates five casinos, which provides brick-and-mortar real-money casino gaming services with approximately 9,030 gaming positions; and operates 2 hotels. In addition, the company through TwinSpires.com operates mobile and online wagering business; and offers streaming video of live horse races, replays, and an assortment of racing and handicapping information. Further, it offers reports, statistical information, handicapping information, pedigrees, and other data for the thoroughbred horse industry. Additionally, the company produces and distributes social casino, casual and mid-core free-to-play, and premium paid games for PC, Mac, and mobile devices. It also manufactures and operates pari-mutuel wagering systems for racetracks, OTBs, and other pari-mutuel wagering businesses; and provides totalisator and Internet-based interactive gaming services, as well as operates a multimedia poker periodical. Churchill Downs Incorporated was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.