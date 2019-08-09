Reviewing Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT)’s and Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) and Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. 35 0.00 N/A 1.46 23.52 Pareteum Corporation 4 3.73 N/A -0.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. and Pareteum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) and Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. 0.00% 9.4% 7.5% Pareteum Corporation 0.00% -19% -14.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.08 beta indicates that Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. is 92.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pareteum Corporation’s beta is 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Pareteum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pareteum Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. and Pareteum Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.4% and 33.2%. Insiders held roughly 38.1% of Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Pareteum Corporation has 7.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. -1.58% -6.19% -4.91% -2.11% -1.89% -4.3% Pareteum Corporation 6.06% 32.58% -21.7% 40% 22.81% 107.1%

For the past year Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Pareteum Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. beats Pareteum Corporation.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. provides telecommunication services primarily in Taiwan. The companyÂ’s Domestic Fixed Communications Business segment provides local telephone, domestic long distance telephone, broadband access, local and domestic long distance leased line, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; and other domestic services, including information and communication technology (ICT), corporate solution services, and bill handling services. This segment also offers interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators. Its Mobile Communications Business segment provides mobile services, and ICT and other mobile services; and sells mobile handsets, tablets, and data cards. The companyÂ’s Internet Business segment provides Internet service provider, Internet value-added, data communication, Internet data center, and ICT and other Internet services. Its International Fixed Communications Business segment offers international long distance telephone, international leased line, international data, satellite, and ICT and other international services. The companyÂ’s Other Business segment sells electronic products and properties. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

Pareteum Corporation provides mobile networking software and services for the mobile, mobile virtual network operators, enterprise, and Internet of Things markets in Europe and internationally. It operates a communications cloud services platform, which provides mobility, messaging and, security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The companyÂ’s platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, and for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, or Infrastructure as a Service basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various applications. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.