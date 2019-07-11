Reviewing Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT)’s and ATN International Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)’s results

Both Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) and ATN International Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) are each other’s competitor in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. 35 0.00 N/A 1.46 24.36 ATN International Inc. 63 2.07 N/A 1.48 42.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. and ATN International Inc. ATN International Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. and ATN International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. 0.00% 9.4% 7.5% ATN International Inc. 0.00% 9% 5.3%

Risk and Volatility

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 90.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.1 beta. Competitively, ATN International Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, ATN International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. ATN International Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. and ATN International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.9% and 64.9% respectively. Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 38.1%. Competitively, ATN International Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. -0.86% 1.08% 3.7% 3.25% -2.6% -0.64% ATN International Inc. 2.59% 6.05% -14.55% -25.88% 20.62% -12.97%

For the past year Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. has stronger performance than ATN International Inc.

Summary

ATN International Inc. beats Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. provides telecommunication services primarily in Taiwan. The companyÂ’s Domestic Fixed Communications Business segment provides local telephone, domestic long distance telephone, broadband access, local and domestic long distance leased line, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; and other domestic services, including information and communication technology (ICT), corporate solution services, and bill handling services. This segment also offers interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators. Its Mobile Communications Business segment provides mobile services, and ICT and other mobile services; and sells mobile handsets, tablets, and data cards. The companyÂ’s Internet Business segment provides Internet service provider, Internet value-added, data communication, Internet data center, and ICT and other Internet services. Its International Fixed Communications Business segment offers international long distance telephone, international leased line, international data, satellite, and ICT and other international services. The companyÂ’s Other Business segment sells electronic products and properties. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. The company operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. It offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local and long-distance telephone services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications services, as well as wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers. The company also provides wireless devices and accessories comprising smartphones, feature phones, wireless hot spots, and various wireless solutions for small businesses; and sells original equipment manufacturer and after-market accessories, such as phone protection, battery charging solutions, and Bluetooth hands-free kits. In addition, it owns and operates commercial distributed generation solar power systems; and terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems. ATN International, Inc. offers its services through direct sales force, retail stores, and independent dealers. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.