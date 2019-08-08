Reviewing Chubb Limited (CB)’s and Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)’s results

Both Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) and Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb Limited 142 2.20 N/A 8.11 18.86 Sun Life Financial Inc. 39 0.00 N/A 3.11 13.31

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chubb Limited and Sun Life Financial Inc. Sun Life Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Chubb Limited. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Chubb Limited’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Sun Life Financial Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.4% Sun Life Financial Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Chubb Limited is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. From a competition point of view, Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Chubb Limited and Sun Life Financial Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50 Sun Life Financial Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Chubb Limited’s upside potential is 2.10% at a $157.38 consensus price target. Sun Life Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49.5 consensus price target and a 24.91% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Sun Life Financial Inc. appears more favorable than Chubb Limited, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chubb Limited and Sun Life Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93% and 54.4%. Insiders held 0.6% of Chubb Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32% Sun Life Financial Inc. -1.9% -0.81% 0.15% 14.5% 1.75% 24.71%

For the past year Chubb Limited was less bullish than Sun Life Financial Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Chubb Limited beats Sun Life Financial Inc.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.