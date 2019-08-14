Reviewing Chubb Limited (CB)’s and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)’s results

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb Limited 143 2.12 N/A 8.11 18.86 Old Republic International Corporation 22 1.00 N/A 2.59 8.81

Table 1 highlights Chubb Limited and Old Republic International Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Old Republic International Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Chubb Limited. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Chubb Limited is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Old Republic International Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Chubb Limited and Old Republic International Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.4% Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.73 shows that Chubb Limited is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Old Republic International Corporation on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Chubb Limited and Old Republic International Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50 Old Republic International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Chubb Limited’s average target price is $157.38, while its potential upside is 3.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93% of Chubb Limited shares and 79.1% of Old Republic International Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Chubb Limited shares. Comparatively, Old Republic International Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32% Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89%

For the past year Chubb Limited was more bullish than Old Republic International Corporation.

Summary

Chubb Limited beats on 11 of the 10 factors Old Republic International Corporation.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.