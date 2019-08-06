Reviewing CHS Inc. (CHSCP)’s and Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s results

Since CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) and Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) are part of the Farm Products industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHS Inc. 29 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Calyxt Inc. 14 660.04 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CHS Inc. and Calyxt Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHS Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 5% Calyxt Inc. 0.00% -31.9% -25.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CHS Inc. are 1.1 and 0.6. Competitively, Calyxt Inc. has 18.7 and 18.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Calyxt Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CHS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CHS Inc. and Calyxt Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CHS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Calyxt Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Calyxt Inc.’s consensus price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 230.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CHS Inc. and Calyxt Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.3% and 27.5% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Calyxt Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHS Inc. -0.14% -0.25% -3.24% -3.42% -6.75% 4.37% Calyxt Inc. 0.22% -27.54% -39.6% -27.7% -44.24% -10.33%

For the past year CHS Inc. had bullish trend while Calyxt Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CHS Inc. beats Calyxt Inc.

Calyxt, Inc., an agriculture biotechnology company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and agricultural food crops using gene editing technology for plants. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, powdery mildew resistant wheat, cold storable potatoes, high fiber wheat, reduced browning potatoes, and herbicide tolerant wheat. The Company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota. Calyxt, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cellectis S.A.