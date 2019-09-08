Reviewing CHS Inc. (CHSCO)’s and Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) and Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Farm Products industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHS Inc. 28 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. 2 2.16 N/A 0.14 21.56

Demonstrates CHS Inc. and Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CHS Inc. and Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHS Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. 0.00% 8% 4.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CHS Inc. and Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 21.01% and 1.2% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 57.43% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHS Inc. -1.47% 0.31% -1.01% -0.8% -4.99% 6.61% Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. 10.23% 16.4% 31.67% 26.52% 15.48% 14.12%

For the past year CHS Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.

Summary

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors CHS Inc.

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites; and provides transportation services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase or resale of grains and oilseeds; and manufacture and sale of seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined fuels, and propane, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products, including methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; and manufactures, packages, and distributes vegetable oil-based products, such as packaged frying oils, margarine, mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces, and other food products. Additionally, it offers open account financing services; cooperative associations with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs; loans to individual producers; commodity risk management services to agricultural producers and commercial agribusinesses; and property and casualty insurance products, surety bonds, safety resources, employment services, and group benefits to agribusiness, construction, energy, and processing industries. The company also engages in the wheat milling activities. CHS Inc. is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon fish, Indian white shrimp, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, conger eel, squid, and red snapper with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. As of December 31, 2016, it owns 91 trawlers, 15 drifters, 3 light luring seine vessels, and 2 squid jigging vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters. The company serves various customers, including distributors, restaurant owners, and exporters in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is based in Fuzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.