Reviewing CHS Inc. (CHSCN)’s and Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC)’s results

Both CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) and Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) are each other’s competitor in the Farm Products industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHS Inc. 27 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Landec Corporation 11 0.55 N/A 0.27 41.84

Table 1 demonstrates CHS Inc. and Landec Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CHS Inc. and Landec Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHS Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Landec Corporation 0.00% 2.6% 1.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CHS Inc. and Landec Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.76% and 92.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Landec Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CHS Inc. -0.15% 2.15% 2.19% 1.77% -3.15% 9.48% Landec Corporation 3.81% 15.51% 10.7% -12.46% -20.5% -5.66%

For the past year CHS Inc. has 9.48% stronger performance while Landec Corporation has -5.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Landec Corporation beats CHS Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites; and provides transportation services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase or resale of grains and oilseeds; and manufacture and sale of seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined fuels, and propane, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products, including methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; and manufactures, packages, and distributes vegetable oil-based products, such as packaged frying oils, margarine, mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces, and other food products. Additionally, it offers open account financing services; cooperative associations with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs; loans to individual producers; commodity risk management services to agricultural producers and commercial agribusinesses; and property and casualty insurance products, surety bonds, safety resources, employment services, and group benefits to agribusiness, construction, energy, and processing industries. The company also engages in the wheat milling activities. CHS Inc. is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products. The Food Export segment purchases and sells whole commodity fruit and vegetable products primarily to Asian markets. The Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing sodium hyaluronate (HA), a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in animals and humans, and non-HA products for medical use primarily in the ophthalmic, orthopedic, and other markets, as well as supplies HA to customers pursuing other medical applications, such as aesthetic surgery, medical device coatings, tissue engineering, and pharmaceuticals. It also operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization, which specializes in fermentation and aseptic formulation, filling, and packaging services. The company also researches, develops, and licenses LandecÂ’s Intelimer polymers for agricultural products, personal care products, and other industrial products. Landec Corporation sells its products in the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Belgium, China, Indonesia, Japan, and other countries. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.