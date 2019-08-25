Reviewing ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.10 N/A -0.60 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChromaDex Corporation and Zafgen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Risk & Volatility

ChromaDex Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.25 beta. From a competition point of view, Zafgen Inc. has a -0.48 beta which is 148.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation are 2.2 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Zafgen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ChromaDex Corporation and Zafgen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 702.16% and its average price target is $6.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. 3.1% are ChromaDex Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation has 34.99% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.