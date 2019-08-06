Reviewing ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)’s and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.88 N/A -0.60 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 19.54 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Volatility and Risk

ChromaDex Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.25. TrovaGene Inc. on the other hand, has 0.7 beta which makes it 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ChromaDex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. TrovaGene Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ChromaDex Corporation and TrovaGene Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, TrovaGene Inc.’s potential upside is 753.66% and its average price target is $14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ChromaDex Corporation and TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.5% and 8% respectively. 3.1% are ChromaDex Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation has 34.99% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance.

Summary

ChromaDex Corporation beats TrovaGene Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.