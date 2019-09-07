Reviewing ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)’s and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s results

Both ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.01 N/A -0.60 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 17.25 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Volatility and Risk

ChromaDex Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.25 beta. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation are 2.2 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ChromaDex Corporation and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, with potential upside of 106.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ChromaDex Corporation and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.5% and 80.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation was more bullish than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.