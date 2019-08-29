Reviewing ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)’s and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s results

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.05 N/A -0.60 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2.76 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see ChromaDex Corporation and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ChromaDex Corporation and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Volatility & Risk

ChromaDex Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.25 beta. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 99.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.99 beta.

Liquidity

ChromaDex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares and 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation has 34.99% stronger performance while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.6% weaker performance.

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.