Reviewing ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)’s and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.31 N/A -0.60 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 513.15 N/A -6.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ChromaDex Corporation and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.25 beta means ChromaDex Corporation’s volatility is 25.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation are 2.2 and 1.7. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ChromaDex Corporation and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average price target of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is $110.4, which is potential 39.75% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation has weaker performance than Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats ChromaDex Corporation.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.