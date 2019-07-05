Reviewing ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)’s and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s results

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.88 N/A -0.61 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.78 N/A -4.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChromaDex Corporation and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ChromaDex Corporation and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.06 beta means ChromaDex Corporation’s volatility is 6.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.33 which is 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.2 and 3 respectively. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ChromaDex Corporation and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 34.73% and its consensus target price is $13.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChromaDex Corporation and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.6% and 0% respectively. ChromaDex Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. Competitively, 2.9% are AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation had bullish trend while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.