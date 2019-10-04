Reviewing ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)’s and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s results

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 0.00 39.49M -0.60 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 91.52M -2.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChromaDex Corporation and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 976,242,861.73% -108.8% -72.5% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 2,076,177,945.15% -51% -28.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.25 beta indicates that ChromaDex Corporation is 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

ChromaDex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. ChromaDex Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ChromaDex Corporation and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17 average target price and a 342.13% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares and 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation had bullish trend while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.