Reviewing ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.02 N/A -0.60 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.12 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChromaDex Corporation and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ChromaDex Corporation and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Risk & Volatility

ChromaDex Corporation’s current beta is 1.25 and it happens to be 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. 22nd Century Group Inc. has a 1.68 beta and it is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation. Its rival 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 8.7 respectively. 22nd Century Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ChromaDex Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ChromaDex Corporation and 22nd Century Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.5% and 35%. Insiders owned 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation has 34.99% stronger performance while 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.