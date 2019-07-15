Reviewing Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH)’s and Ctrip.com International Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP)’s results

As Lodging businesses, Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE:CHH) and Ctrip.com International Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Hotels International Inc. 81 4.71 N/A 3.81 22.09 Ctrip.com International Ltd. 37 0.00 N/A 0.17 223.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Choice Hotels International Inc. and Ctrip.com International Ltd. Ctrip.com International Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Choice Hotels International Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Choice Hotels International Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Ctrip.com International Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Choice Hotels International Inc. and Ctrip.com International Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Hotels International Inc. 0.00% -105.5% 19.2% Ctrip.com International Ltd. 0.00% 1.3% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Choice Hotels International Inc.’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ctrip.com International Ltd.’s 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

Choice Hotels International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ctrip.com International Ltd. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Ctrip.com International Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Choice Hotels International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Choice Hotels International Inc. and Ctrip.com International Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Hotels International Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Ctrip.com International Ltd. 0 3 7 2.70

The consensus price target of Choice Hotels International Inc. is $81, with potential downside of -8.82%. Ctrip.com International Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $44.27 consensus price target and a 18.85% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ctrip.com International Ltd. seems more appealing than Choice Hotels International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.1% of Choice Hotels International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.9% of Ctrip.com International Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Choice Hotels International Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4% are Ctrip.com International Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Choice Hotels International Inc. -1.95% 4.6% 3.15% 7.77% 5.41% 17.59% Ctrip.com International Ltd. -4.13% -11.72% 15.03% 49.1% -9.77% 43.98%

For the past year Choice Hotels International Inc. was less bullish than Ctrip.com International Ltd.

Summary

Ctrip.com International Ltd. beats Choice Hotels International Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology. The company franchises lodging properties under the proprietary brand names Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels and suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection. It also develops and markets cloud-based technology products, including inventory management, pricing, and connectivity to third party channels and hoteliers that are not under franchise agreements with the company; and provides onsite and remote installation, training, and 24/7 phone support services. As of July 28, 2017, the company franchised approximately 6,500 hotels comprising approximately 500,000 rooms. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, and buses, as well as car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services; and sells Property Management System, as well as provides related maintenance services. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.