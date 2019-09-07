Reviewing Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has 100% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 69.54% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.77% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 0.00% 16.90% 7.20% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. N/A 720 92.34 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 1 3 6 2.60 Industry Average 1.14 2.41 3.48 2.59

With average price target of $746.91, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has a potential downside of -10.69%. The competitors have a potential upside of 23.19%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 2.26% 9.67% 15.54% 49.26% 70.91% 84.24% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 0.95 and has 0.86 Quick Ratio. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.65 which is 35.41% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. beats Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s competitors on 5 of the 6 factors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.