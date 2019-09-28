Reviewing Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG)’s and Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)’s results

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) and Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 822 1.82 23.79M 8.62 92.34 Domino’s Pizza Inc. 238 1.81 36.54M 8.97 27.25

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc. Domino’s Pizza Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 2,894,583.15% 16.9% 7.2% Domino’s Pizza Inc. 15,362,623.50% -12.8% 36.7%

Risk & Volatility

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s 0.46 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Domino’s Pizza Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Domino’s Pizza Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Domino’s Pizza Inc. 0 4 8 2.67

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s consensus price target is $785.86, while its potential downside is -4.03%. Competitively the consensus price target of Domino’s Pizza Inc. is $284.75, which is potential 18.42% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Domino’s Pizza Inc. is looking more favorable than Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and Domino’s Pizza Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 100% and 99.3%. About 0.6% of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. 2.26% 9.67% 15.54% 49.26% 70.91% 84.24% Domino’s Pizza Inc. -6.74% -9.8% -9.92% -11.74% -4.63% -1.4%

For the past year Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has 84.24% stronger performance while Domino’s Pizza Inc. has -1.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors Domino’s Pizza Inc. beats Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, Supply Chain, and International Franchise. The company offers pizzas under the DominoÂ’s Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised DominoÂ’s Pizza stores. As of April 12, 2017, it operated approximately 14,000 stores in 85 international markets. DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.