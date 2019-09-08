Reviewing ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS)’s and Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s results

This is a contrast between ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 17 0.00 N/A 1.13 16.15 Camtek Ltd. 9 2.60 N/A 0.57 17.11

Table 1 demonstrates ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. and Camtek Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Camtek Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 0.00% 7% 3.9% Camtek Ltd. 0.00% 21.6% 15.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. are 2.6 and 2.2. Competitively, Camtek Ltd. has 3.5 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Camtek Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. and Camtek Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 34.4%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.’s share owned by insiders are 47.85%. Comparatively, 62.7% are Camtek Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 1.51% 15.85% 6.12% 11.66% 15.12% 8.08% Camtek Ltd. -0.41% 13.53% -3.25% 39.49% 16.35% 45.05%

For the past year ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was less bullish than Camtek Ltd.

Summary

Camtek Ltd. beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. on 7 of the 10 factors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test services, as well as lead frame and organic substrate based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; memory modules; and gold bumping, assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. The company serves customers in Taiwan, Singapore, the United States, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and others. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Camtek Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automated optical inspection (AOI) systems for semiconductor wafers, integrated circuit substrates, and printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel. It operates in two segments, Microelectronics and PCB. The companyÂ’s AOI systems are computerized systems that optically inspect various types of electronic product components for defect caused during the manufacturing process, as well as used to enhance production processes and yields for manufacturers in the semiconductor fabrication and PCB industries. It offers various AOI systems, which include Eagle, Falcon, and Condor systems for the semiconductor industry; and Phoenix Fi, Phoenix, Dragon, Orion, Phoenix Photo Tool, and CVR-100 for the PCB industry. The company also offers functional ink technology products, which could be used in various applications in the field of electronic manufacturing. It serves semiconductor fabrication, PCB, electronic packaging, and electronics supply chain industries in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.