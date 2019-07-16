Reviewing China Yuchai International Limited (CYD)’s and SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)’s results

As Diversified Machinery companies, China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) and SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International Limited 16 0.00 N/A 2.49 5.72 SPX FLOW Inc. 35 0.78 N/A 1.60 23.19

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. SPX FLOW Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than China Yuchai International Limited. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. China Yuchai International Limited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPX FLOW Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International Limited 0.00% 0% 0% SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

China Yuchai International Limited has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SPX FLOW Inc.’s beta is 2.08 which is 108.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.5% of China Yuchai International Limited shares and 90.6% of SPX FLOW Inc. shares. 49.7% are China Yuchai International Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of SPX FLOW Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Yuchai International Limited -8.95% -16.73% -10.04% 0.21% -27.32% 14.47% SPX FLOW Inc. -4.72% 5.27% 11.25% -1.09% -16.03% 22.22%

For the past year China Yuchai International Limited has weaker performance than SPX FLOW Inc.

Summary

SPX FLOW Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors China Yuchai International Limited.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.