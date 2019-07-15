Reviewing China Yuchai International Limited (CYD)’s and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN)’s results

Since China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International Limited 16 0.00 N/A 2.49 5.72 Rexnord Corporation 27 1.48 N/A 1.46 19.12

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for China Yuchai International Limited and Rexnord Corporation. Rexnord Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than China Yuchai International Limited. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. China Yuchai International Limited’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Rexnord Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Yuchai International Limited and Rexnord Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Rexnord Corporation 0.00% 1.1% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.81 shows that China Yuchai International Limited is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Rexnord Corporation on the other hand, has 1.55 beta which makes it 55.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

China Yuchai International Limited and Rexnord Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.5% and 0%. China Yuchai International Limited’s share held by insiders are 49.7%. Competitively, Rexnord Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Yuchai International Limited -8.95% -16.73% -10.04% 0.21% -27.32% 14.47% Rexnord Corporation 0.14% 1.53% 2.88% -3.99% -4.03% 21.48%

For the past year China Yuchai International Limited has weaker performance than Rexnord Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Rexnord Corporation beats China Yuchai International Limited.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.